Rewarding your bike activity.

Take the bike, we and your employer will reward you.

You have to eat, sleep and breathe to live, but according to the World Health Organisation, in order to stay healthy you also need at least 20 minutes of moderate activity every day. This model is proven to be the best form of preventive medicine out there.

ByCycling is designed to help businesses to have a healthy and engaged workforce by encouraging biking to work. A company’s biggest asset is still its people and we believe bike commuting can simply be the morning-afternoon workout for employees, that beats wasted time in traffic and expensive & demotivating gym memberships.

Doing so, companies can reduce health and car related costs (cyclists could cut sick leaves by 15%), boost employee engagement, satisfaction & retention and save time on administrative matters.

A healthy workforce means a healthy business — and a better world.

